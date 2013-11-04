* EU states will remain free to choose own measures
* Danish tax has cut use to 4 bags per person per year
* Green MEP says proposals too timid
BRUSSELS, Nov 4 European Union member states
will be encouraged to tax or even ban thin single-use plastic
bags handed out in shops under proposals to tackle the tonnes of
plastic waste that enter the water system and kill wildlife.
Some countries, such as Denmark, have already greatly
reduced the use of such bags by introducing mandatory charges
and the new initiative from the European Commission seeks to
spur others in the 28-nation EU into action.
But Green lawmakers said the proposals were too timid
because they set no specific targets and left individual member
states to decide how to reduce the use of the plastic bags.
"Plastic bags are a symbol of our throw-away society. They
are made of material that lasts for hundreds of years yet we
only use them for a few minutes," Environment Commissioner Janez
Potocnik told reporters.
"Some member states have already achieved great results in
terms of reducing their use of plastic bags. If others followed
suit, we could reduce today's overall consumption in the
European Union by as much as 80 percent."
The proposals must be approved by member states and by the
European Parliament to take effect.
A Danish Green member of the European Parliament, Margrete
Auken, said the proposals did not go far enough.
"The failure to set out clear targets for reducing
lightweight plastic bags will clearly undermine the prospect of
ensuring a reduction across the EU," she said in a statement.
In Denmark, where the thin single-use plastic bags are
taxed, their use has dropped to an estimated 4 bags per person
each year, the lowest in the EU, compared with 466 per person in
Poland, Portugal and Slovakia.
In total, an estimated 98.6 billion plastic bags, mostly of
the thin kind that are rarely reused and escape most easily into
the environment, were placed on the EU market in 2010, said the
Commission, the EU's executive body.
They have been found in the stomachs of endangered marine
species such as turtles and porpoises. The Commission also
estimates that the stomachs of 94 percent of all birds in the
North Sea contain plastic.
Plastic bags can last for hundreds of years, meaning they
accumulate in the environment.
(Reporting by Barbara Lewis; Editing by Gareth Jones)