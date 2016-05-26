BRUSSELS May 26 The European Commission
referred Poland to the EU Court of Justice on Thursday for
having failed to apply new rules on bank deposit guarantee
schemes aimed at strengthening savers protection against
lenders' failures.
The EU executive, which is in charge of monitoring the
application of EU rules, said Poland had not yet concluded the
legislative process to apply the new rules, breaching the
deadline of July 2015 to transpose an EU directive into national
law.
The disciplinary procedure may eventually lead to fines for
Poland, the Commission warned.
In a separate decision announced on Thursday, the Commission
also brought Poland to the Court of Justice also for applying
illegal restrictions to the import of some biofuels and raw
materials for biofuel.
(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; editing by Philip
Blenkinsop)