* Commission seeks to enforce single energy market
* Polish infringement case dates back to June 2009
* Polish economy ministry says ready to defend its stance
BRUSSELS, June 20 The European Commission has
referred Poland to the Court of Justice of the European Union,
saying the country's regulated gas prices for business consumers
are in breach of EU rules.
The Commission, the EU executive, has stepped up action to
enforce its single energy market, which aims to increase
consumer choice, improve security of supply by increasing
cross-border energy flows and make energy prices more
competitive.
"Competitive energy markets will offer citizens and
businesses secure and sustainable energy supplies at lowest
possible cost," EU Energy Commissioner Guenther Oettinger said
in a statement on Thursday.
In a statement, the Polish economy ministry said it would
"defend (its) stance in the Court of Justice if the Commission
does not withdraw its decision".
It said it supported a liberalised single market, but the
Commission needed to take account of the situation in particular
member states".
The Commission says regulated prices can limit competition
and distort markets because they do not reflect demand.
The case dates back to June 2009, when the Commission opened
an infringement procedure against Poland, which still is not
complying despite numerous exchanges, it said.
Poland could face daily fines, depending on the European
Union court's decision.
Poland controls prices that corporations and private
consumers pay for gas from state monopoly PGNiG.
Its energy market regulator URE said it would in July
introduce further measures following on from liberalisation
steps taken on wholesale and trade in liquefied natural gas.
Ireneusz Lazor, chief executive of POLPX, the Polish power
exchange, said the Commission reaction was "an alarm calling" to
speed up liberalisation.
The exchange launched gas trading at the end of 2012.
(Reporting by Barbara Lewis in Brussels and Agnieszka Barteczko
in Warsaw; editing by Jeff Coelho)