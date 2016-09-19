BRIEF-Atlas for Land Reclamation and Agricultural Processing Q1 standalone loss narrows
WARSAW, Sept 19 Poland has been prepared for European Commission's negative decision on the country's new tax on retailers and has prepared a plan to address it that will be presented on Tuesday, the Polish finance ministry said in a statement on Monday.
"The finance ministry has taken into account a positive scenario, that is the Commission ending its inquiry, as well as a negative scenario. That is why the ministry has prepared a plan to address the second scenario," the ministry said.
The European Commission opened an in-depth investigation on Monday into a new Polish progressive tax on the retail sector and ordered its suspension until the investigation is concluded. (Reporting by Pawel Sobczak; Writing by Marcin Goettig)
* Israel's Foresight Autonomous Holdings, which is developing technology for self-driving cars, said on Sunday it has applied to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to dual list on Nasdaq.