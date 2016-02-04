BRUSSELS Feb 4 New proposals made by the Portuguese government to bring its 2016 budget into line with European Union rules are steps in the right direction but are still not sufficient, EU's Economics Commissioner Pierre Moscovici said on Thursday.

"In the past few days, and even hours and minutes, the Portuguese authorities have made proposals which are certainly heading in the right direction but there is still work to do," Moscovici told a news conference.

Portugal's three-month-old minority Socialist government is engaged with the European Commission to find an agreement on a draft budget that is focused on boosting growth, but falls short of EU rules. A deal must be reached by Friday Feb. 5. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)