LISBON Feb 3 Talks on bringing Portugal's draft budget into line with EU fiscal rules are going well after Brussels demanded additional measures, the government said on Wednesday, insisting that it will be able to comply while also rolling back austerity.

"Talks are proceeding well in Portugal with the parties supporting the government and they are also running well with the European Commission," Pedro Nuno Santos, state secretary for parliament affairs, told reporters on Wednesday.

Far-left parties whose support is critical to keeping the minority Socialist government in power are pushing for a turnaround from tax increases and salary and pension cuts imposed by the previous centre-right administration.

Problems forming a stable government after October's election produced a fragmented parliament significantly delayed work on this year's budget.

Lisbon expects to conclude talks with Brussels by Friday, when it is due to present the budget bill in parliament. The Socialist government presented a draft 2016 budget late last month but Brussels has demanded more fiscal tightening.

"At the end of the process, Portuguese will have a budget that promotes growth and job creation, provides more social protection, but maintains rigour in public finances, allowing to diminish deficit and public debt," Nuno Santos said while Finance Minister Mario Centeno met with parties in parliament.

Lawmaker Pedro Soares said that Centeno assured his Left Bloc party that differences with the European Commission can be overcome without sacrificing any of the government promises on returning wage and pension incomes to households.

Various local media outlets said the government has now agreed to reduce the budget deficit to 2.4 percent of GDP rather than 2.8 percent initially planned, by raising taxes on oil products and tobacco and increasing a special surcharge on the banking sector to 0.1 percent from 0.085 percent.

Shares in Portugal's two listed banks fell by more than 7 percent even though government officials said additional measures are still being discussed and nothing is sealed yet.

EU Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said on Tuesday that talks had thus far not made enough progress. He called for "additional fiscal measures" to move the budget plan "closer to the Council recommendations to ensure a 0.6 percent of GDP structural improvement this year".

EU fiscal rules require euro zone countries to keep nominal deficits below 3 percent of gross domestic product while carrying out structural corrections, which exclude the impact of one-off measures and the effects of the business cycle. (Reporting by Sergio Goncalves and Daniel Alvarenga; Writing by Andrei Khalip; Editing by Catherine Evans)