Russia's Putin says no "artificial measures" to control rouble rate planned
BEIJING, May 15 Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday authorities plan no "artificial measures" to control the rouble exchange rate.
BRUSSELS, April 21 Portugal had a budget deficit, excluding one-off government support for the Banif bank, of 2.8 percent of gross domestic product last year, the European Union's statistics office Eurostat said on Thursday.
EU finance ministers have asked Portugal to cut the deficit to 2.5 percent under a disciplinary budget procedure. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski)
* Hercules to expand review of investment management structural alternatives