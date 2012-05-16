BRUSSELS May 16 EU competition regulators on Wednesday temporarily cleared about 680 million euros ($868.70 million) in state aid granted to Hellenic Postbank to help it acquire liquidated TBank pending a final decision on Hellenic Postbank's revamp.

TBank was liquidated in December last year and its assets and liabilities transferred to state-controlled Hellenic Postbank. The Hellenic Deposit and Investment Guarantee Fund stepped in to help with the transfer.

"When a small bank is in difficulty, selling its good assets and liabilities to a larger bank is often an appropriate solution," EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia said in a statement.

The EU executive said Hellenic Postbank would need to come up with an updated restructuring plan to take into account the TBank buy. ($1 = 0.7828 euros) (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee)