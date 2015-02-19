(Removes Russia in para 5 following amended statement)
* Lynemouth coal plant wants to convert to biomass
* Commission concerned Britain paying too much support
BRUSSELS, Feb 19 The European Commission has
opened an in-depth investigation into Britain's plan to use
public funds to pay for the conversion of a coal plant at
Lynemouth, northern England, to biomass, saying it is concerned
Britain may be paying too much.
The Commission said it would also check to ensure the
project was in line with EU energy and environmental objectives.
The coal-fired plant is operated by Lynemouth Power, a
subsidiary of RWE Supply and Trading.
It would have the capacity to generate 420 megawatts of
renewable energy running exclusively on wood pellets and would
get support from the British government in the form of a
financial instrument known as a contract-for-difference.
It would require approximately 1.5 million tonnes of wood
pellets per year, sourced mainly from the United States and
Canada.
"We remain hopeful the matter will be resolved, but this is
disappointing as it further delays our ability to make an
investment decision on the project," a spokeswoman for RWE
Supply and Trading told Reuters.
A spokeswoman for the UK's Department of Energy and Climate
Change said the inquiry was a normal part of the Commission's
process and the government would work to resolve its concerns.
A Commission decision on whether to approve contracts is
also still pending on another biomass project: Drax Group's
third biomass conversion unit (called Unit 1) at its
coal plant in Yorkshire.
Environment campaigners have been lobbying the European
Commission to control the extent to which forests are chopped
down to provide wood pellets to replace coal, saying the impact
on the climate can be at least as damaging as burning coal, the
most polluting fossil fuel.
The Commission said subsidising a large volume of wood
pellets could significantly distort competition in the biomass
market and it was concerned the negative impacts could outweigh
the positive effect on increasing the share of renewable energy
used in Europe.
(Reporting by Barbara Lewis and Foo Yun Chee; Additional
reporting by Nina Chestney in London; Editing by David Holmes)