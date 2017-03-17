UPDATE 6-BA cancels flights from London as global IT outage causes chaos
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)
BRUSSELS, March 17 The European Commission said on Friday that it had re-adopted its decision to fine 11 airlines for their part in a cartel to fix air cargo prices after an EU court had annulled its initial finding due to a procedural error.
The total fine comes to 776 million euros ($835.5 million), with all of the fines at the same level except for the amount due from Martinair - cut to 15.4 million euros from the 29.5 million euro amount set in 2010. ($1 = 0.9288 euros) (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)
May 27 General Motors Co said on Saturday that proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services has recommended that shareholders vote against a slate of directors proposed by hedge fund Greenlight Capital and reject the hedge fund's plan to divide GM shares into two classes.