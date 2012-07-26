By Ethan Bilby
| BRUSSELS, July 26
some of its strict control over access to public information to
meet new EU data protection laws, diplomats said on Thursday, a
concession that should allow the proposals to come into force in
2013.
Differences between EU member states over the balance
between privacy and transparency have been a stumbling block to
adopting new EU-wide standards, with states like Germany aiming
to maximise privacy and northern European states such as Finland
and Sweden seeking as much openness as possible.
The European Commission, which proposed the rules in
January, sees harmonising data protection standards as critical
to safeguarding technological innovation in Europe. It estimates
that a slimmed-down and simplified set of rules could save
business up to 2.3 billion euros ($2.8 billion) a year.
As well as more straightforward data rules, the Commission
wants to see the creation of a board to resolve disputes between
companies and countries. The proposals need the backing of all
27 EU member states and the European Parliament before they can
become law.
"This is exactly what we have put on the table: one single
rule for the entire continent," said Viviane Reding, the EU
commissioner for justice and rights, adding that she had seen
evidence of Germany shifting its position.
"Awareness has been growing that we do need data protection
rules also for the public sector."
Germany's concerns have focused on limiting access to public
information such as tax and employment records and it had sought
a complete exemption for its public sector.
But at a meeting of EU ministers in Cyprus this week,
Germany removed some of its objections to a one-rule solution in
exchange for flexibility in how to apply the rules - opening the
way for a compromise that all states can live with.
"As far as certain member states do already have a stricter
regulation for certain areas of the public sphere, the new
legislation should also give member states the possibility to
preserve these differentiated levels of data protection," the
diplomat said.
For its part, Sweden and other states secured an agreement
that the Commission, the EU's executive, can adapt the rules as
technology and attitudes towards data protection change.
"For us it's important that we have legislation that is of
course detailed enough to give protection to citizens, but that
is also applicable for a longer period of time," a Swedish EU
diplomat said.
STILL DIFFICULT
While the meeting in Cyprus made progress in finding
agreement among member states over the rules, there remain
differences in individual countries over what constitutes public
interest and therefore what data is protected.
In a country such as Germany, citizens can opt out of having
their data collected by a company. That can make it difficult
for multinational firms that offer services such as cloud
computing.
Countries such as Sweden that favour greater opennessl worry
that granting user opt-outs could impede transparency and access
to information sought by journalists or the public.
For example, anyone can visit Sweden's tax authority and ask
to see an individual's return, a transparency that has allowed
companies to provide online access to the data for a fee. Such
openness is unthinkable in many other EU countries.
Anders Johansson, the chief executive of Ratsit AB, a
Swedish company that provides tax data, said making such
information accessible was the mark of a fair society.
"The whole idea for public information is that it's going to
be public," he told Reuters.
(Reporting By Ethan Bilby)