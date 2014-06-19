* EU official warns leaders to take snooping seriously
* Data privacy on agenda for next week's summit
* Concern but little EU action since Snowden leaks
By Julia Fioretti
BRUSSELS, June 19 European Union countries need
stricter controls to protect citizens from spying, a top data
protection official said on Thursday, a warning that may
rekindle a debate about snooping before an EU summit next week.
Revelations by former U.S. intelligence contractor Edward
Snowden about mass surveillance of global Internet traffic and
phone records have prompted calls in Europe for tighter
safeguards and a review of data-sharing agreements with the
United States, but so far with few concrete results.
In a letter to European Council President Herman Van Rompuy,
data protection official Peter Hustinx expressed concern that EU
heads of state might fail to make a strong enough commitment to
protect their citizens.
"The allegations of mass surveillance by security services
have rocked the trust in the ability and willingness of
governments and businesses to protect individuals' personal
information," Hustinx wrote, without singling out the United
States or mentioning Snowden specifically.
"The importance of data protection in building the European
area of freedom, security and justice cannot be overstated," he
said.
GERMAN PROBE
The intervention of the official responsible for the
protection of EU staff's personal data comes shortly after
Germany's public prosecutor launched an investigation into the
alleged bugging of Chancellor Angela Merkel's mobile phone by
U.S. intelligence.
Data protection will be one of the items on the agenda when
Merkel and other leaders meet for two days of talks on June 26.
A draft statement to be issued at the summit, seen by
Reuters, said it would be "crucial to ensure the protection of
fundamental rights, including data protection, while addressing
security concerns."
But the intervention from Hustinx, who also sits on a group
of European privacy watchdogs, implied that this did not go far
enough and underscores a growing sense of alarm among some
officials that Europe's response to U.S. spying has been limp.
Last year, the European Union backed down on threats to
suspend an agreement allowing U.S. companies to gather customer
information in Europe and send it to the United States, outside
the EU's legal jurisdiction.
On Wednesday Ireland's High Court asked Europe's top court
to review the agreement in light of allegations that the U.S.
National Security Agency used companies such as Facebook
and Apple to gather data on Europeans.
The EU is set to discuss the data-transfer agreement, known
as Safe Harbour, with the United States on Wednesday.
The snooping row could also complicate attempts by Brussels
and Washington to reach a free-trade pact encompassing almost
half of the world's economy.
(Reporting by Julia Fioretti; editing by Mark Trevelyan)