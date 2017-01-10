* EU extends telecoms sector privacy rules to web players
* Firms must guarantee confidentiality of communications
* Will need to ask users for consent before online tracking
By Julia Fioretti
BRUSSELS, Jan 10 Online messaging and email
services such as WhatsApp, iMessage and Gmail
will face tough new rules on how they can track users
under a proposal presented by the European Union executive on
Tuesday.
The web players will have to guarantee the confidentiality
of their customers' conversations and ask for their consent
before tracking them online to serve them personalised ads.
The proposal by the European Commission extends some rules
that now only apply to telecom operators to web companies
offering calls and messages using the internet, known as
"Over-The-Top" (OTT) services, seeking to close a perceived
regulatory gap between the telecoms industry and mainly U.S.
Internet giants such as Facebook, Google and Microsoft.
Tuesday's proposal would allow telecom companies to use
customer metadata - such as the duration and location of calls -
to provide additional services and make more money, something
they are barred from doing under the current rules.
The review of the so-called e-privacy law will also force
web browsers to have their default setting as not allowing
personalised online advertising based on browsing habits.
Instead, users will be asked to opt in to allow websites to
place cookies on their browsers.
"It's up to our people to say yes or no," said Andrus Ansip,
Commission vice-president for the digital single market.
Cookies are placed on web surfers' computers and contain
bits of information about the user, such as what other sites
they have visited or where they are logging in from. They are
widely used by companies to deliver targeted ads to users.
Online adverstisers have warned that overly strict rules
would undermine many websites' ability to fund themselves and
keep offering free services. They say the data they use can not
identify the user and is therefore low risk, making asking for
consent every time too onerous.
The proposal scraps the obligation on websites to ask
visitors for permission to place cookies on their browsers via a
banner every time they land on it if the user has already
consented through the privacy settings of the web browser.
The "cookie banner" has been lambasted as ineffective
because people tend to accept them without necessarily reading
what that entails.
Companies falling foul of the new law will face fines of up
to 4 percent of their global turnover, in line with a separate
data protection law set to enter into force in 2018.
The proposal will need to be approved by the European
Parliament and member states before becoming law.
($1 = 0.9464 euros)
