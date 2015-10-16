(Fixes day of meeting in bullet point to Thursday from Friday)
* Top EU court struck down data share pact with United
States
* EU privacy regulators met in Brussels on Thursday
* Regulators give EU, U.S. 3 months to find new system
* Companies could face complaints on data transfers
By Julia Fioretti
LONDON, Oct 16 Companies could face action from
European privacy regulators if the European Commission and
United States do not come up with a new system enabling them to
shuffle data across the Atlantic in three months, the regulators
said on Friday.
The highest EU court last week struck down a system known as
Safe Harbour used by over 4,000 firms to transfer personal data
to the United States, leaving companies without alternatives
scrambling to put new legal measures in place to ensure everyday
business could continue.
Under EU data protection law, companies cannot transfer EU
citizens' personal data to countries outside the EU deemed to
have insufficient privacy safeguards, of which the United States
is one.
EU data protection authorities meeting in Brussels to assess
the implications of the ruling, said in a statement that they
would assess the impact of the judgement on other data transfer
systems, such as binding corporate rules and model clauses
between companies.
"If by the end of January 2016, no appropriate solution is
found with the U.S. authorities and depending on the assessment
of the transfer tools by the Working Party, EU data protection
authorities are committed to take all necessary and appropriate
actions, which may include coordinated enforcement actions," the
watchdogs said in a statement.
The Commission and the United States have been in talks for
two years to reform Safe Harbour after former U.S. National
Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden revealed the existence
of mass U.S. government surveillance programmes.
Talks have been hampered by the difficulty of extracting
sufficient guarantees that U.S. authorities' access to personal
data would be limited and proportionate.
The regulators said in their statement the EU and the United
States should negotiate an "intergovernmental agreement"
providing stronger privacy guarantees to EU citizens, including
oversight on government access to data and legal redress
mechanisms.
Multinationals can set up internal privacy rules which have
to be approved by regulators to transfer data to the United
States, known as binding corporate rules. However, only about 70
companies currently use this system.
Lawyers have said alternative data transfer systems could
also be at risk to legal challenge since they do not provide
stronger protection against U.S. government snooping than Safe
Harbour did.
"The good news is that the European data protection
authorities have agreed on a kind of grace period until the end
of January," said Monika Kuschewsky, a lawyer at Covington &
Burling.
(Reporting by Julia Fioretti; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)