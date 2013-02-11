* EU temporarily approves guarantees to finance arm
* Says final decision depends on restructuring plan
BRUSSELS Feb 11 The European Commission called
for PSA Peugeot Citroen to present a restructuring
plan within six months in return for approving state aid for the
French carmaker's financing arm.
The Commission said it was granting temporary approval for
1.2 billion euros ($1.6 billion) of guarantees for Banque PSA
Finance after France offered to guarantee 7 billion euros of its
borrowing.
"We expect France to notify to us of a restructuring plan,
not just for the banking arm but for the whole PSA group,
because this aid also benefits the whole group," a Commission
spokesman said.
France would need to ensure both Banque PSA Finance - which
provides credit for buyers of Peugeot and Citroen cars as well
as providing broader finance to the group - and PSA as a whole
were viable in the long term without state support.
Although it is unclear how deep such restructuring should
be, the statement will heighten pressure on France's biggest
carmaker, which is already cutting 8,000 jobs and closing a
major assembly plant.
Europe's second-biggest automaker unveiled in October a
government-backed refinancing deal for its lending arm as the
struggling French automaker's financial position deteriorated.
PSA Finance received the assistance after it encountered
difficulties in borrowing.
With its costly domestic production and high exposure to
southern European markets, Peugeot is bearing the brunt of the
region's slump as unemployment and government austerity weigh on
consumer spending.
The company has announced measures to stem losses
approaching 200 million euros a month, while developing future
vehicles with General Motors to deliver more savings in
five years' time.