BRUSSELS May 7 European Union antitrust
regulators are not investigating U.S. chipmaker Qualcomm
on its patent licensing deals, an EU source said on
Thursday, refuting media reports saying the issue was on the
European Commission's radar.
"The Commission is currently not investigating a possible
abuse by Qualcomm with regard to the licensing of standard
essential patents," said the source, declining to be named
because the person is not authorised to speak to the media.
The EU antitrust authority however is looking into
Qualcomm's sale and manufacturing of its chipsets, including
rebates and other incentives offered by the company, to see if
these are anti-competitive.
