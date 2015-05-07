BRUSSELS May 7 European Union antitrust regulators are not investigating U.S. chipmaker Qualcomm on its patent licensing deals, an EU source said on Thursday, refuting media reports saying the issue was on the European Commission's radar.

"The Commission is currently not investigating a possible abuse by Qualcomm with regard to the licensing of standard essential patents," said the source, declining to be named because the person is not authorised to speak to the media.

The EU antitrust authority however is looking into Qualcomm's sale and manufacturing of its chipsets, including rebates and other incentives offered by the company, to see if these are anti-competitive. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Julia Fioretti)