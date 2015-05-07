(Adds detail, background, Qualcomm no immediate comment)
By Foo Yun Chee
BRUSSELS May 7 European Union antitrust
regulators are not investigating U.S. chipmaker Qualcomm's
patent licensing deals, an EU source said on Thursday
in response to media reports saying that scrutiny of the company
had been expanded to this issue.
The European Commission has been looking into rebates and
financial incentives offered by Qualcomm since 2010 to check if
it was using these in breach of EU rules to discourage customers
from switching to rivals.
The case was instigated after a complaint from British
cellphone chipmaker Icera, a subsidiary of Qualcomm rival Nvidia
Corp.
However, the way Qualcomm licenses its patents is not being
targeted by the Commission, the source said.
"The Commission is currently not investigating a possible
abuse by Qualcomm with regard to the licensing of standard
essential patents," said the source, who asked to remain
anonymous.
Qualcomm declined to make immediate comment.
The company makes most of its revenues from selling baseband
chips, which enable phones to communicate with carrier networks,
but a majority of its profit comes from licensing patents for
its CDMA cellphone technology.
It paid a $975 million fine to China in February, the
largest in that country's corporate history, to end a 14-month
investigation. It also agreed to cut its royalty rates on
patents used in China and not challenge an antitrust violation
finding.
(Editing by David Goodman)