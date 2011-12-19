BRUSSELS Dec 19 Doctors, architects and other professionals in the European Union will get an electronic certificate proving their credentials, under draft new legislation proposed on Monday.

The legislation sponsored by the European Commission would streamline recognition of degrees or diplomas and ultimately help professionals find work across the 27-nation bloc.

"It will make it easier for well qualified professionals to go where job vacancies exist," EU Internal Market Commissioner Michel Barnier said in a statement.

EU member states and the European Parliament must approve the draft legislation, which also sets minimum training requirements for professionals including doctors, nurses and midwives. (Reporting by Christopher Le Coq; Editing by Alessandra Rizzo)