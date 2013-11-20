* Rules fall well short of original plans for strict quota
* EU's Reding heralds "first cracks" in glass ceiling
By John O'Donnell
BRUSSELS, Nov 20 European Union lawmakers have
backed rules that would give women preference for non-executive
posts at companies, after plans for a mandatory quota to get
women into top jobs were scrapped.
The rules demand that companies give non-executive
directorships to women, where there is no male candidate who is
better qualified, until they reach a target of four in ten.
"The Parliament has made the first cracks in the glass
ceiling that continues to bar female talent from the top jobs,"
EU justice commissioner Viviane Reding, who launched the
proposal, said.
Although the draft law envisages possible fines for firms
that ignore the selection rules, it has been softened from
imposing a quota with a penalty for not reaching it.
Nor do the rules help women aiming for top management roles,
such as chief executive. They also exempt smaller companies and
those that are not listed.
Only about 17 percent of non-executive board members in the
EU's largest companies are women. In Britain, women hold 17.4
percent of directorships, up from 12.5 percent in 2010, while
only four CEOs at FTSE 100 companies are women.
If endorsed, the rules will take seven years to come into
full force and countries, which are now required to sign off on
the law, are divided on whether pan-European rules on positive
discrimination are necessary.
Britain and Germany have argued against mandatory quotas.
Men dominate boardrooms in the region and many women who
have risen through company ranks resent quotas because they
suggest that women have not been promoted on merit.
Only Norway, which is not a member of the bloc, has enforced
a 40 percent quota since 2009, although critics say this has
been achieved in part thanks to a small number of women holding
non-executive positions in multiple companies.
"It is essential for listed companies to evolve so as to
include highly skilled women in their decision-making
processes," said Rodi Kratsa-Tsagaropoulou, a member of the
parliament who is playing a central role in shaping the law.
