BRUSSELS Dec 5 The European Commission said on
Thursday its officers had raided several companies involved in
making and selling consumer electronics and small domestic
appliances, on suspicion they had broken competition rules.
The EU's executive and antitrust regulator said it was
concerned the firms had worked together to limit the sale of
some goods online to drive up their prices.
It did not give details of the name or location of the
companies inspected by its officers on Tuesday.
"The Commission has concerns that the companies concerned
may have violated EU antitrust rules that prohibit
anticompetitive agreements or concerted practices," it said in a
statement.
(Reporting by Jan Strupczewski; Editing by Andrew Heavens)