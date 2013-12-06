AMSTERDAM Dec 6 Philips and Samsung
Electronics said on Friday they were among the
companies visited by European Commission officers this week on
suspicion of breaking competition rules, and that they were
cooperating with the inspectors.
The European Commission said on Thursday its officers had
raided several companies involved in making and selling consumer
electronics and small domestic appliances, as it was concerned
the firms had worked together to limit the sale of some goods
online to drive up their prices.
It did not give details of the name or location of the
companies inspected by its officers on December 3.
