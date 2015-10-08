BRUSSELS Oct 8 Lengthy airport-style security
measures will not be introduced on high-speed international rail
lines, EU transport ministers agreed on Thursday, but train
staff should get more training to be prepared for possible
attacks.
Meeting in Luxembourg for the first time since a foiled
attack on a high speed train in France in August, ministers
discussed ways of strengthening security on international lines
without introducing the stringent checks in force at airports.
Rail security came under scrutiny after passengers disarmed
a gunman on the Amsterdam-Paris Thalys train.
Ministers agreed train staff should receive additional
training and contingency plans should be put in place.
"Member states need to take action according to the risk,"
said Transport Commissioner Violeta Bulc. "We should not use the
aviation approach for rail."
The European Commission, whose remit on transport safety
covers maritime and air travel but not railways, will launch a
study on the consequences of the measures discussed on Thursday,
Bulc said.
In addition, European Union countries will start sharing
information on best practices for dealing with attacks such as
the one in August.
