* EU lawmaker wants to toughen up draft ratings law
* Corporate treasurers worried by proposed changes
* S&P says draft law may disrupt Europe's bond market
By Huw Jones
LONDON, Feb 28 Credit rating agencies
should have their market share capped in the European Union to
promote more competition in a sector dominated by the "Big
Three", a report from an EU member of parliament said.
The big rating agencies such as Moody's Investors Service
, Standard & Poor's and Fitch Ratings
should not be allowed to have more than a quarter of the market
for ratings in banks, insurers, companies or structured finance
products, the report said.
"To enhance competition among credit rating agencies, for
each of the following rating areas, a threshold should be
established beyond which credit rating agencies would be
prohibited from increasing their coverage of solicited ratings,"
said the report, made available to the media.
EU politicians have accused the ratings agencies of
contributing to the financial crisis, and making it harder to
rescue euro zone countries like Greece because of rating
downgrades at sensitive moments.
The proposed market share curbs echo a similar approach in
another draft EU law to shake up auditing, a global sector
dominated by the "Big Four" auditors, KPMG, Deloitte, Ernst &
Young and PricewaterhouseCoopers. They are also under the gun
for perceived failings in pre-crisis auditing of banks.
Industry experts estimate that the "Big Three" rating
agencies' market shares in individual asset classes often top 80
percent or more as issuers typically have two or in some cases
three ratings.
If approved, such curbs could force issuers to drop some
ratings or use a less well-known agency which investors outside
the EU may not be familiar with, experts say.
There are about 15 authorised credit rating agencies in the
EU, but most are very small apart from the three main agencies.
The report was written by Leonardo Domenici, an Italian
centre-left member of the European Parliament, who is sponsoring
a draft EU law to reform the rating agency sector. It will be
discussed by the assembly's economic affairs committee on
Wednesday morning.
Big users of credit ratings are already alarmed by the
proposals.
"This raises issues both of practicality and of consistency
in the application of a credit rating agency's methodologies,"
the European Association of Corporate Treasurers (EACT) said on
Tuesday ahead of the debate.
Parliament and EU states have joint say on the draft ratings
law and Domenici is seeking to strengthen several elements
though he may not find broad support on all of them.
He also wants bans on unsolicited ratings on government debt
and on producing credit outlooks for sovereign issuers.
EU Internal Market Commissioner Michel Barnier had mulled a
ban on ratings on debt of governments being bailed out
when he drafted the law but he was forced by other
commissioners to ditch the idea as being too interventionist.
EACT said a ban on credit outlooks would result in more
rather than less market volatility.
Domenici also wants to ban rating agencies from having
stakes or other financial interests in the companies they rate.
ROTATION
Domenici backs the Commission's plan for "rotation" or
mandatory switching of rating agency by issuers every three
years, a step EACT said is "impractical" and won't encourage
greater competition or improve the quality of ratings.
S&P said on Tuesday that care should be taken to avoid
measures that inadvertently disrupt and isolate the European
debt market, that would handicap Europe's access to bond finance
and could increase rather than reduce dependency on ratings.
The rating agencies are hoping that the concerns of their
clients, such as corporate treasurers, will carry enough clout
in Brussels to water down the more radical elements of the
proposals.
Banking associations, major users of ratings for products
they sell, have already sounded the alarm over mandatory
rotation.
The rating agencies' regulator in the EU, the European
Securities and Markets Association (ESMA) has also said public
authorities should not intervene in ratings.
Domenici backs the Commission's desire to see ESMA
effectively vet methodologies used to compile ratings.
Regulators fear this would force them to give seals of approval
on ratings while issuers say this would kill off diversity in
ratings methodology.
"The EACT and issuers see such a possible outcome as an
eventual threat to financial stability," EACT Chairman Richard
Raeburn said.