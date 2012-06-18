By Huw Jones
| LONDON, June 19
LONDON, June 19 A central plank of European
Union moves to rein in credit rating agencies will be diluted by
lawmakers on Tuesday despite their calls during the financial
crisis for tough action.
The sector, dominated by the "Big Three" -- Standard &
Poor's, Moody's and Fitch Ratings --
was slammed for giving high ratings to securitised debt linked
to U.S. home loans, leading to the 2007-09 market crisis.
Policymakers worry ratings carry too much clout and blamed
the timing of Greek debt downgrades for making an EU bailout
harder. Investors are on tenterhooks as Moody's is expected to
downgrade some of the world's top banks this month.
A draft EU reform of the sector, the third in as many years,
would force all companies that use ratings to "rotate" or switch
agency every three years to boost standards and
competition.
Banks and businesses whose debt is rated by several agencies
at the same time balked at the prospect, saying there were not
enough global agencies for them to switch to.
The European Parliament's economic affairs committee votes
on the draft on Tuesday and there is agreement to dilute
rotation, requiring it every five years and only for ratings of
structured products, a far cry from the original plan.
"There is broad parliamentary support for this definition of
rotation," a parliamentary source said.
EU states, which have joint say, have already agreed an even
bigger rowback to cover only a subset of structured products.
Parliament is expected to give investors the power to sue
agencies that breach rules. There would be a reversal of the
typical burden of proof so that it would be up to the agency to
disprove any claim.
Parliament is also set to force agencies to restrict changes
on sovereign debt ratings from the 27 EU countries to two or
three fixed dates each year.
Regulators could agree to extra changes only if they agree
there are exceptional circumstances, creating a rule agency
officials say would amount to "censorship".
Lawmakers are also likely to ban ratings agencies from using
any non-public information to compile ratings.
After the vote, negotiations between lawmakers and EU states
start on a final text that will come into force later this year
or in 2013.
EU countries are expected to challenge some of parliament's
decisions, in particular reversing the burden of proof and any
ban on use of non public information.