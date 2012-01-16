* EU lawmaker to push for sovereign ratings "blackouts"
LONDON, Jan 16 Standard & Poor's credit
rating downgrades of nine euro zone countries will fuel attempts
by European Union lawmakers to slap stricter curbs on sovereign
ratings.
The bloc's financial services chief Michel Barnier proposed
in November a third set of rules for rating agencies in as many
years. But faced with opposition from some of his fellow
commissioners, Barnier dropped one proposed element:
publication blackouts on ratings downgrades.
Now, with many lawmakers angry about the timing of Friday's
downgrades, that proposal could be revisited.
"What I do think that could happen is some members of the
parliament that are in favour of banning publication of negative
ratings will try to reintroduce that in the proposal," Wolf
Klinz, a German Liberal member of the European Parliament said.
"Some of the socialists and conservatives say it's a good
thing to have the option to ban the publishing of ratings if
they do come at the wrong moment," Klinz told Reuters.
The original blackout proposal was intended to cover only
publication of negative ratings of countries receiving bailouts.
But some politicians could now go further and ask for
publication to be banned if it comes at an 'awkward' moment for
the country concerned. This could cover election campaign
periods, or bailout negotiations, although in practice would be
very difficult to define and is considered unworkable by many.
Rating agencies were criticised for awarding high ratings to
securities based on sub-prime U.S. mortgages which later became
untradable when home owners defaulted on their loans, sparking a
global credit crunch whose effects still reverberate.
FRESH PROPOSAL
The European Parliament and EU states have final say on the
draft law that is expected to come into force around 2013. A
senior lawmaker said on Monday he will table amendments to
reinsert a modified version of ratings blackouts.
"Regarding sovereign ratings we have to organise things
better and have rules that are more specific and take into
account public debt. I will propose an amendment to that effect
personally," Jean-Paul Gauzes, a French centre-right member of
the EU assembly, told Reuters.
Such an amendment, if approved, would bar publication of
sovereign ratings changes while a country is being bailed out.
The socialists and conservatives form the two
biggest blocs in the European Parliament and could push through
Gauzes' amendment but it is not clear if all the bloc's members
would back blackouts.
"I don't think it will get a majority," Klinz said.
Leonardo Domenici, an Italian centre-left member of the
European Parliament, is sponsoring the regulation and had
already wanted to reopen discussion on blackouts. He was not
immediately available for comment on Monday.
S&P also believes attempts to reintroduce a blackout
provision would likely fail.
"This idea has been widely rejected and would lead to more
not less uncertainty and volatility in markets," S&P said.
Even without blackouts, the EU is going further than the
United States or what was agreed globally by the G20 to rein in
agencies. The bloc's latest legislation is largely directed at
the global market dominance of the "Big Three" ratings agencies:
S&P, Moody's and Fitch Ratings.
Barnier said in a speech in Hong Kong on Monday he wanted to
see rating agencies operate in full transparency.
"I am surprised time and time again by the timing agencies
choose to make such announcements," Barnier said. "I think it
would be right for agencies to take better account of the
unprecedented efforts being made by government".
The Italian banking association (ABI) said on Saturday that
S&P's downgrades, which included Italy, were irresponsible.
"The ABI hopes the European regulation on the rating
agencies will be completed and approved as quickly as possible
and that the European Central Bank and central banks reconsider
immediately the use of external ratings in their procedures and
evaluation models," the association said.
World leaders have agreed to "dilute" the reliance banks
have on ratings to calculate their capital buffers but this is
proving hard in practice because of the difficulty of finding
alternatives.