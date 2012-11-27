* EU's Barnier-law makes agencies accountable for errors
* Earlier proposals for harsher rules watered down
* Lawmaker Giegold says new rules no big breakthrough
By John O'Donnell
BRUSSELS, Nov 27 European Union countries and
the bloc's parliament agreed on Tuesday to introduce limited
controls on credit ratings agencies after their judgment was
called into question in the debt crisis.
Michel Barnier, the European commissioner in charge of
regulation who helped broker a deal on the new law, said it
aimed to reduce the over-reliance on ratings and establish a
civil liability regime.
The new rules should make it easier to sue the agencies if
they are judged to have made errors when, for example, ranking
the creditworthiness of debt.
The agencies came under fire for giving top-notch AAA credit
scores to debt that later unravelled and they provoked more
criticism by downgrading countries at sensitive moments of the
crisis.
"Credit rating agencies will have to be more transparent
when rating sovereign states, respect timing rules on sovereign
ratings and justify the timing of publication of unsolicited
ratings of sovereign debt," Barnier said in a statement.
"They will have to follow stricter rules which will make
them more accountable for mistakes in case of negligence or
intent."
Others said the limited reform would do little to alter the
agencies' behaviour.
"This reform is no big breakthrough in changing the rating
agency market," said Sven Giegold, a German member of parliament
who was involved in the negotiations. "It's a step towards
better supervision but there are no big structural changes."
LIMITED SIGNIFICANCE
Banks currently rely on the credit ratings of assets, such
as packages of loans, to decide how risky they are and how much
capital should be set aside to cover this risk. The reform is
designed to weaken these connections.
The deal between the EU parliament and countries attempts to
inject momentum into a regulatory drive to change the way the
big three credit rating agencies - Fitch, Moody's, and Standard
& Poor's - work.
But the law has been softened during negotiations.
"I think that the significance of this reform is limited
because the political ambition has been scaled back," said
Nicolas Veron of Brussels-based think tank Bruegel.
"In any event, the behaviour of rating agencies such as we
saw with U.S. securitised products before the crisis has
changed."
Under the law, the agencies will set up a calendar
indicating when they will rate countries, publishing ratings
only after close of business and at least one hour before the
opening of trading in the EU.
All ratings will be published on a European platform to
improve visibility.
The EU's executive said that the new rules ensured that a
rating agency could be held liable in cases of negligence or
intent that damaged an investor. The rules will also encourage
competition by introducing rules to rotate agencies although
these will be limited to complex structured finance instruments.
An earlier idea for temporary "blackouts" on some sovereign
ratings when bailouts are being organised for them was dropped.
A proposal to force debt issuers, such as companies, to
rotate the agency they use to rank their bonds was also
weakened. It will now apply only to resecuritised debt, a market
that is largely dead.
Rating agencies are already subject to stricter policing,
since the establishment of ESMA as their chief European
supervisor.
A spokesman for Standard & Poor's said it would work with
regulators to implement the rules when they are introduced,
which one EU official said would be as soon as next year.
The reform follows a recent landmark judgment by Australia's
Federal court that Standard & Poor's misled investors by giving
its highest rating to derivatives that lost almost all their
value in the run-up to the 2008 global economic crisis.
The Australian case marked the first time a ratings agency
had faced trial over the complex financial products and could
set a precedent for future litigation.