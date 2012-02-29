* EU lawmakers mull set dates for govt. debt ratings
* UK FSA doubts agency switching will boost competition
* Reducing over-reliance on ratings seen as key
By Huw Jones
LONDON, Feb 29 Banning credit ratings on
European Union sovereign debt would be a step too far and fail
to row back the financial sector's heavy reliance on ratings, EU
lawmakers said on Wednesday.
"Once we have dealt with this problem of over-reliance on
ratings, much of the problem has been dealt with," Jean-Paul
Gauzes, a French centre-right member of the European
Parliament's economic affairs committee said.
Banks use ratings to calculate the size of their mandatory
safety buffers and rate the financial products they offer
investors. Mutual funds sell assets whose ratings drop below a
certain level, triggering sharp market moves.
EU states and parliament are approving a draft law to boost
competition in the "oligopolistic" sector dominated globally by
the "Big Three": Standard & Poor's, Moody's and
Fitch.
Italian centre-left lawmaker Leonardo Domenici, charged with
finding consensus in parliament, wants to go further and
introduce a ban on unsolicited credit ratings on sovereign debt.
Some EU politicians accuse rating agencies of making it
harder to mount rescue packages for Greece by downgrading the
country's debt at a sensitive time.
"Should we have prohibition on unsolicited sovereign
ratings? I don't think that is realistic. We have ratings by all
and sundry all the time," Gauzes said.
Instead, there could be set days of the year for publishing
ratings on government debt, he added.
Olle Schmidt, a Swedish Liberal member of the committee,
agreed: "A ban on unsolicited sovereign debt ratings? Don't want
that."
Green Party member Pascal Canfin of France said rules must
not be too specific. "Anything we can do to reduce that
dependency is good," he said.
A ban on unsolicited sovereign ratings, which is not in the
original draft law, is also expected to be opposed by several EU
states like Britain as well.
"It's complete nonsense. Such a ban will not help the market
operate. More likely it will help it to be destabilised," said
Ashley Fox, a UK centre-right member of the committee.
Users would also be required to rotate or switch to another
agency after a fixed number of years in a bid to boost
competition, a step Schmidt opposed, along with the market share
caps that Domenici has aired.
At a separate hearing in the UK parliament's treasury
committee on the draft law, David Lawton, head of markets at the
Financial Services Authority, doubted if rotation would increase
competition and if the smaller agencies have the resources to
compete with the Big Three.
"The public policy challenge is to work on reducing the
mechanistic reliance on ratings," Lawton said.
"It's unlikely we will get to a situation where they play no
role but they need to be just one of a number of indicators of
creditworthiness," Lawton added.
Rating agencies in the EU are supervised by the European
Securities and Markets Authority whose chairman Steven Maijoor
told the UK committee that new competitors may also come from
other sectors like auditors.