LONDON, March 22 The European Union's markets
watchdog said its examination of the "Big Three" ratings
agencies found several shortcomings including a lack of adequate
transparency and set out areas for improvement.
"The European Securities and Markets Authority has not
determined whether any of the observations in the report
constitute a breach of the Credit Rating Agency Regulation,"
ESMA said in a statement.
"ESMA will follow-up on the observations through risk
mitigation plans for each individual CRA in the first half of
2012," it added.
The Paris-based watchdog, which became the main supervisor
for ratings agencies in the EU last year, examined the "Big
Three" agencies: Standard & Poor's, Moody's and
Fitch.
ESMA listed several areas for improvement, including
transparency of rating methodologies, disclosure of ratings; and
recording of core internal processes and decisions.