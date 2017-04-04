BRUSSELS, April 4 EU state aid regulators will
investigate whether a proposal by Royal Bank of Scotland
to help so-called challenger banks and boost competition among
lenders will be able to substitute a previous pledge to sell its
Williams & Glyn unit.
RBS last month scrapped the unit sale after failing to find
buyers for the business. The sale was a condition of its state
bailout during the financial crisis. It subsequently sought
approval from the European Commission for an alternative
measure.
The EU competition enforcer said on Tuesday that third
parties have a month to provide feedback before it decides
whether the new measure is satisfactory.
"We can only accept this proposal, if it has the same
positive effect on competition as the divestment of Williams &
Glyn would have had. This is important for fair competition,"
European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said in a
statement.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)