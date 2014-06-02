(Repeats story with Update 1 tag)
* EU's Barroso: healthy public finances needed for growth
* EU Commission asks France to spell out economic plans
* Brussels raises pressure on Rome to act
By Jan Strupczewski
BRUSSELS, June 2 The European Commission told
France and Italy on Monday to stick to their pledges to curb
spending while reforming their economies, showing little sign of
wavering on EU budget rules.
In its annual policy recommendations to governments around
Europe, the Commission sought to strike a fine balance between
pushing for budget cuts and stimulating a fragile economy at a
time of record unemployment.
The balance is important because the EU has to uphold the
credibility of its recently sharpened budget rules and at the
same time respond to the rise of extremist parties, which drew
new strength in European Parliament elections in May.
"If we keep public finances sustainable, if we keep
structural reforms on track, then there is room for more growth
and jobs," Commision President Jose Manuel Barroso told
journalists.
"The only way to do it is to continue with the necessary
fiscal consolidation."
TIGHT REIN
France, whose economy barely grew over the last two years,
is an example of the difficulty facing many governments,
implementing unpopular structural reforms of pensions or labour
laws and keeping a tight rein on public spending.
President Francois Hollande's Socialist Party came third in
European elections in May, trailing behind the far-right
National Front which took first place and the conservative UMP
party as French unemployment hit record highs.
The poor result, which makes it difficult for Hollande to
push through any unpopular reforms, also has negative
implications for France's credit rating, Moody's agency said.
Hollande is pinning his recovery hopes on plans to phase out
30 billion euros ($40 billion) in payroll taxes on companies in
exchange for commitments to hire and invest in France.
Prime Minister Manuel Valls last week promised further tax
cuts for low-earning and middle-class households, saying one
reason for the rise in support for the National Front was anger
at years of tax rises.
But lower taxes mean less revenue at a time when Paris needs
to cut its budget deficit to below 3 percent of gross domestic
product by the end of 2015 to be in line with EU law. It can
hardly expect to get more time because it has already received a
two-year extension.
The Commission said that Paris still had time to act to hit
the deficit goal, but also asked France to provide more detail
on how it aims to bring down the deficit by 2015.
For now, the reduction in the structural deficit - which
strips out one-offs, for example - was well below what was
needed, it said.
"Moreover, risks to the government's targets are tilted to
the downside. In particular, part of the additional measures for
2014 announced in the programme remains to be adopted and the
planned amount of savings for 2015 is very ambitious," it said.
"Additional efforts should be spelled out in the forthcoming
amending budget law for 2014."
UNBLOCK ITALY
Italy appears to be in a stronger position than France to
implement reforms because Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's party
won a landslide victory in the European election.
This, coupled with market expectations of policy action by
the European Central Bank this week, pushed Italian borrowing
costs for five-year bonds to record lows last week.
However, the Commission called on Italy to "reinforce the
budgetary measures for 2014 in the light of the emerging gap
relative to the Stability and Growth Pact requirement, namely
the debt reduction rule."
Renzi has pledged to present a package of measures called
"Unblock Italy" by the end of July to try to get the economy
moving after a two-year recession.
The legislation would eliminate complicated authorisation
procedures for all sorts of economic initiatives and unblock
programmes that have been held up for 40 years.
The package adds to an already packed reform agenda for
Renzi, who has promised to reform the electoral system, abolish
the Senate as an elected chamber and overhaul labour rules, the
public administration and the tax system.
So far the most significant measure he has managed to turn
into law has been a cut in income tax which will boost
pay-packets of low-paid workers by up to 80 euros a month over
the second half of this year.
But even though Italy, unlike France, has its budget deficit
already safely within EU limits, its debt is the second-biggest
in Europe at 135 percent of GDP, which makes it vulnerable to
fickle market sentiment.
This leaves the euro zone's third-biggest economy very
little room for manoeuvre also in terms of deficit, EU Economic
and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn said.
"Italy needs to make an adequate structural effort to tackle
its high debt, which is its main vulnerability. It is the
structural effort, annually, done by Italy - that's what is
important," Rehn said.
Opposition politicians said the EU's call for budget
tightening was a slap in the face for Renzi and meant Italy
faced further austerity. Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan
tweeted that the country was on the right path.
"The Commission appreciates Italy's reforms, we knew the
debt was high, we will accelerate our reforms and privatisations
to reduce it in a sustainable way," he said in the tweet.
The Economy Ministry later issued a statement saying the
Commission's assessment did not take into account the
government's plans for spending cuts and privatisations which it
had not yet fully detailed.
