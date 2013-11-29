(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are
By John Kemp
LONDON Nov 29 There is widespread agreement on
the problem facing Europe's troubled oil refining sector but no
consensus about how to solve it.
Europe's refineries were mostly built between the 1950s and
1970s and geared to producing as much gasoline as possible.
The centrepiece of most refineries is a fluid catalytic
cracking unit (FCCU), which cracks heavy gas oil from the
atmospheric distillation column into a range of lighter
products, including gasoline and diesel, using temperature and
moderate pressure in the presence of a zeolite catalyst.
But regional demand for gasoline peaked in the 1990s and is
now falling rapidly, while demand for middle distillates like
diesel and jet fuel is still increasing.
In Britain, the crossover point came in 2006, when
consumption of diesel surpassed gasoline for the first time.
Britain's gasoline consumption is falling 6-7 percent every
year, while demand for diesel and jet is growing 1 percent.
The result is that oil refineries have the wrong
configuration and produce the wrong fuel mix.
"Our refineries are petrol-facing, if you like, and not
diesel-facing, and although they compete well at the moment in
Europe, the long-term trend puts them at a disadvantage," Energy
Minister Michael Fallon told a parliamentary inquiry into
Britain's refining industry in June.
"They are producing too much petrol, not enough high-value
diesel or jet and they are less likely to compete with the
refineries of the future and therefore the investment case for
investing in them will probably get weaker," Fallon said to the
House of Commons Energy and Climate Change Committee.
The most straightforward way to shift the fuel mix would
involve adding a hydrocracking unit. Unlike an FCCU, which
cracks heavy gas oil from the atmospheric distillation column, a
hydrocracker cracks much heavier residuals like vacuum gas oil
under tremendous pressure in the presence of hydrogen and
produces mostly diesel and jet.
However, the capital cost is very high. Six inch-thick
specialty steels are required to contain the intense pressure -
100-200 times atmospheric pressure - required for hydrocracking
to take place efficiently.
Hydrocrackers require a source of extra hydrogen, which is
expensive. In most cases, a steam methane reforming unit must be
built to produce hydrogen from natural gas.
The hydrocracker will also require a sulphur recovery unit.
Hydrogen reacts with any sulphur in the feedstock to produce
deadly hydrogen sulphide gas which must be burned or converted
to elemental sulphur to be sold.
Most refineries, struggling with low levels of profitability
and relatively weak balance sheets, simply cannot afford the
cost of installing major new processing units.
KODAK MOMENT
To change the gasoline/diesel output mix "you need
hydrocracking technology and this is probably around 1 billion
pounds per refinery", the UK Petroleum Industry Association,
which represents refiners, told the Energy and Climate Change
Committee. "Economically that is not really justified."
"For a refinery like Stanlow, which is the UK's
second-largest refinery, it would be over 1 billion pounds and
the returns would be below the cost of capital," a
representative of Essar, the refinery owner, told the inquiry.
"It would have a considerable impact on our diesel and jet
make and it would reduce gasoline probably below 20 percent of
total output and raise diesel to about 40 percent," Essar
explained. "But with the current margins we would not be able to
remunerate that amount of spend."
"Refineries will keep on investing some money into
de-bottlenecking ... so that you incrementally increase the
diesel and jet production and reduce the gasoline," Essar said.
"We are re-lifing our refinery ... for the next 25 years and
spending a lot of money. But to incrementally reduce gasoline
and increase diesel and jet, the marginal environment would need
to be very different before we could take the risk of spending 1
billion pounds."
Unfortunately, the mix of gasoline and diesel demand is
changing faster than the refineries are adapting.
The European refining industry is facing "a Kodak digital
camera moment", according to one fuel distributor. "Basically
... the demand for the core product is going away."
Kodak once dominated the market for photographic film, but
was felled by the rise of digital cameras and filed for Chapter
11 bankruptcy in 2012.
That is probably putting the problem too strongly, but it is
true that European refineries are doomed to a cycle of
inexorable decline unless their technology is overhauled, which
at the moment they cannot afford.
LEGISLATIVE BURDEN
There is fierce disagreement about why refiners are not
investing more. Refiners blame the high cost of complying with
new fuel standards, safety requirements and other legislative
changes being imposed by the European Union and national
governments, which they claim is diverting investment away from
other more productive areas.
Petroineos, the owner of Scotland's Grangemouth refinery,
which was briefly threatened with closure, told parliament back
in June: "We have spent more than 30 million pounds ($49
million) in Scotland in the last two years putting a new unit in
to meet (sulphur dioxide standards) that will not go towards
growth-type projects, and what I mean by growth is addressing
the petrol-diesel issue."
"UK refiners have not been able to economically modify the
big investments of their refineries ... because their spend is
driven to staying in business," Petroineos complained.
The company cited spending on safety improvements following
the 2005 Buncefield tank farm explosion and sulphur dioxide
reductions. "Legislative spending is taking up any free cash and
also putting refineries into debt," it said.
Refiners complain the more stringent environmental and
safety requirements being imposed in Britain and the rest of
Europe put them at a competitive disadvantage compared with
rivals in North America, the Middle East and Asia.
In a report commissioned by the industry, consultants Purvin
and Gertz found Britain's seven refineries would need to invest
a total of 5.5 billion pounds between 2013 and 2030 just to meet
UK and EU legislative requirements, before any spending designed
to adjust the gasoline/diesel mix.
SURVIVAL OF THE FITTEST
Refiners have successfully lobbied the European Union to
conduct a "fitness check" to assess the burden on the industry
of legislative changes being drafted or planned in future. But
the fitness check may not help much.
The industry's real problem is overcapacity - at national,
EU and global levels - which has depressed margins.
It was poor profitability that encouraged the international
oil companies to sell their European refineries to smaller
independents, which has exacerbated the problem because the
small independents have less balance-sheet capacity to finance
multi-billion dollar capital expenditure projects.
"As a small independent company, our balance sheet can't be
as robust," Essar told the Energy and Climate Change Committee.
"We need to have projects where banks will also support us and
believe in us; that what we are doing will show the returns."
Changing fuel consumption, as well as rising competition
from the super-giant refineries being built in Asia, and
refineries in North America processing cheap shale oil, pose a
much bigger problem for EU refineries than legislative costs,
according to Andrew Owens, chief executive of Greenergy, a major
fuel dealer.
Benchmarked against the rest of the world, "UK refineries
are not big. They are not efficient. They are medium or small
and most inefficient with a high cost base", Owens told the
parliamentary committee. The same criticisms can be made of most
other refineries in Europe.
"My background is refining. There is nothing I would like in
the business more than to own a refinery, and I have looked at
buying refineries on several occasions, but I have not found one
that (can be made to) work," Owens added.
The industry's only hope is to reduce overall capacity in
Europe, which would push up regional margins, especially for
gasoline, and leave the remaining refineries with enough
profitability to invest in new diesel units. Some must close for
the rest to survive.
($1 = 0.6118 British pounds)
