BERLIN, June 21 The European Union should
prioritise getting its house in order over deeper integration,
Jeroen Dijsselbloem, the chairman of euro zone finance ministers
said on Tuesday.
"Let's not build further extensions to the European house
while it is so unstable," Dijsselbloem told an economic
conference in Berlin. "Let's fix what we have."
He said it was important for the EU to strengthen projects
it has already started and to ensure prosperity and security.
"We have to make the EU work, which doesn't mean we need a
full political union," he added. "It means we need to strengthen
what we have."
(Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Paul Carrel)