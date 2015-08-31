BERLIN Aug 31 German Chancellor Angela Merkel
said on Monday that she welcomed the latest push by French
Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron to discuss a fundamental reform
of the euro zone.
"Indeed, we should ask, and Macron is right on this, what do
we need to do and there'll probably be more proposals to come
than the ones he just presented," Merkel said during a news
conference in Berlin.
"I've already declared myself in favour of (creating) a
small, joint euro zone budget to help countries to improve their
competitiveness," she said, referring to the idea of giving a
European Commissioner his or her own budget.
Macron has called for a new start for Europe, telling a
German newspaper that the euro zone status quo would lead to the
currency union's self-destruction and that fiscal transfers
between member states are necessary.
Such a vision is anathema to the mainstream in German
politics, with Merkel's government so far having firmly resisted
any form of permanent fiscal transfers to poorer euro zone
countries.
