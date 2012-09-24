BRUSSELS, Sept 24 The European Union cannot
afford to relax its economic reform programmes even as the
27-nation bloc makes progress building a framework to protect
itself from financial shocks, European Council President Herman
Van Rompuy said on Monday.
"I see a tendency of losing the sense of urgency both on
short-term policies and on (the) longer term. This must not
happen," Van Rompuy said in a video on his website.
"As long as 25 million people are looking for a job and as
long as we have not fully stabilised the euro, we cannot sit
back," said Van Rompuy, one of the European Union's top
officials, who chairs summits of Europe's heads of state and
government.
Markets have rallied on the European Central Bank's decision
to launch a conditional bond-buying programme, but the euro zone
is slipping into recession and there are concerns about the pace
of reforms in Italy and France, two of Europe's main economies,
as well as the situation in Spain.
(Reporting by Robin Emmott; editing by Rex Merrifield)