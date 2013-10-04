BRIEF-CORRECTED-French car registrations +7.0 percent to 226,145 In March
PARIS, April 1 French car registrations rose 7.0 percent in March, according to industry data published on Saturday by the CCFA automobile association.
BRUSSELS Oct 4 The European Commission has approved Dutch drinks maker Refresco's takeover of British fruit juice bottler Pride Foods, the EU executive said on Friday, on the condition Refresco sells some of Pride Foods' German plants.
"The proposed transaction, as originally notified, would have eliminated an important competitor from the market of private label bottlers for supermarkets in France, Germany and Belgium," the European Commission said in a statement.
"The commitments offered by Refresco address these concerns," the Commission added.
Pride Foods operates under the name Gerber Emig and announced its deal with Refresco in April, seeking to create a pan-European bottler of soft drinks and fruit juices.
HONG KONG, April 1 Revenues from gambling in Macau rose 18 percent in March, beating expectations and posting an eighth consecutive monthly increase as wealthy gamblers took their chances in China's only legal casino hub - the world's biggest.