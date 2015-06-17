LONDON, June 17 Reviving Europe's asset-backed
securities markets is a long-term project and attempts at a
short-term fix would be a mistake, but lower capital charges
will help, a Bank of England official said on Wednesday.
David Rule, Bank of England executive director for
prudential policy, said global capital charges for securitised
debt published by global regulators in December, and attacked by
banks as still too punitive, were "broadly right."
"But there is a case for some lowering of capital
requirements for simple, transparent and comparable transactions
on the grounds of lower structure risk," Rule said in speech to
a securitisation conference in Barcelona, Spain released by the
Bank in London.
The European Union sees reviving the asset-backed market as
a "quick win" to boost the ability of financial markets to fund
economic growth.
The EU is due to publish a draft law to set up a "high
quality" securitised debt market made up of bonds based on a
pool of loans such as mortgages.
The EU is also expected to proposed lower capital charges
for asset-backed securities to try to revitalise this market
which has shrunk since the financial crisis. Asset-backed bonds
in the United States turned sour in 2007 and have been blamed
for helping to trigger the financial market meltdown.
Many investors prefer to put their money into covered bonds
rather than asset-backed securities because the risks are kept
on a bank's books, acting as an incentive to keep issuance
standards high. Covered bonds are backed mainly by home loans.
"We would support moves to put securitisation and covered
bonds on a more level playing field," Rule said without
elaborating.
Rule said he preferred to focus on the "long-term goal" of
building sustainable securitisation markets rather than reviving
securitisation in the short run.
"Comparing current issuance with pre-crisis levels misses
the point that the pre-crisis market was fragile, based on
investment by leveraged funds and bank treasuries," Rule said.
"Building a stable market will require a broader, real money
investor base."
(Reporting by Huw Jones. Editing by Jane Merriman)