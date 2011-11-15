* EU's Barnier proposes draft law to rein in rating agencies
* Barnier defers temporary "blackouts" on sovereign ratings
* Rating agencies warn investors will have less choice
* EU parliament gives final approval to short-selling law
By Gilbert Reilhac
STRASBOURG, France, Nov 15 The European
Union unveiled plans on Tuesday to shake up credit rating
agencies, although it shelved for now a divisive move for
temporary "blackouts" on some sovereign ratings.
EU financial services chief said his draft law would inject
competition in a sector dominated by three companies, Moody's
Standard & Poor's and Fitch Ratings
who warned the rules would leave investors with less choice.
After opposition from countries like Britain, Barnier
withdrew a provision in earlier leak for temporary "blackouts"
on ratings of countries when bailouts are being organised for
them.
Many EU policymakers want tougher rules for the sector,
saying a ratings downgrade of Greek sovereign debt last year
made it more expensive to mount the country's first bailout.
"I proposed a postponement on this to go further into the
technical detail," Barnier told a news conference.
He would now look at whether the European Securities and
Markets Authority could still be given powers to intervene.
An EU official said the blackout plans were "still on the
cards" though analysts welcomed Tuesday's rethink
"If the rating of a country would have been prohibited, it
would have prompted market panic," said Karel Lannoo, a
financial expert with think tank, the Centre for European Policy
Studies.
"This idea was the weakest part of the proposal. But reason
seems to have prevailed," Lannoo said.
Moody's said banning credit ratings would send a very clear
signal to investors that regulators have intervened to limit
information and would reduce investor confidence further.
The Association for Financial Markets in Europe, whose
banking members are big users of ratings, was concerned that
"any ability for ESMA to suspend sovereign ratings may damage
the independence of the credit rating agencies".
The accidental downgrade last week by S&P of France's
banking industry has also reinforced Barnier's determination to
regulate agencies more closely.
S&P said the draft law is out of step with other regulatory
regimes and will damage ratings as a globally consistent
benchmark of creditworthiness. "It will leave investors
worldwide with fewer, lower quality and less independent ratings
on European debt," it said.
EU states and the European Parliament, which is meeting in
Strasbourg this week, will have the final say on the measure,
with some changes likely.
Leonardo Domenici, the centre-left EU lawmaker who will
steer the measure through parliament, said the proposal
disappointed after significant elements were ditched.
SHORT-SELLING
The European Union also gaven the green light on Tuesday to
curbs on trading of the sovereign-debt related derivatives that
sit at the heart of the euro zone crisis.
The parliament on Tuesday voted by 507 to 25 in favour of an
EU law that restricted "naked" or uncovered short selling of
shares and sovereign debt -- where the short seller has made no
prior arrangements to borrow the security.
EU states have already given the nod to the law which also
bans naked sovereign credit default swaps (CDS), where the
swapper does not have ownership of the underlying government
debt the CDS contract "insures" against default.
The new rules do allow purchases of naked
sovereign CDS where the buyer owns a "proxy", such as a stake in
an Italian bank. An EU state can lift the ban for up to 18
months if its government debt market is not working properly
because of it.
"This rule will make it impossible to buy CDS for the sole
purpose of speculating on a country's default," French Green
Party member Pascal Canfin said.
Hedge funds are accused of using sovereign CDS to bet on
falling euro zone debt prices, but they say the market is too
small to influence the much larger debt market and that the main
problem is euro zone debt piles frightening investors.
The rating agency law seeks to inject more competition by
requiring users of ratings, such as companies and banks, to
"rotate" or switch agencies on a regular basis so that some of
the 10 or so smaller agencies registered in Europe, such as
Euler Hermes, can pick up more business.
