LONDON, April 4 Traders who bombard stock
markets with too many unfilled orders which can lead to market
prices being abused should be punished with extra fees, a senior
European Union lawmaker said on Wednesday.
Arlene McCarthy, a British centre-left member of the
European Parliament, said all operators of trading venues should
be forced to rein in traders who post multiple orders with no
intention of filling them.
The aim is to stop "quote stuffing" and other abusive
practices whereby a trader bombards the market with orders that
are quickly cancelled. Such practices can shift market prices in
a certain direction which is then quickly exploited with "real"
orders.
Platforms would be required to slap extra fees on traders
who have a ratio of orders to actual transactions of more than
250:1, McCarthy says in her report on a draft reform of EU
market abuse rules.
McCarthy's proposal carries clout as regulators are pushing
in the same direction and she is responsible for steering the
measure through the parliament and negotiating a final text with
EU states.
The practice of bombarding markets with orders is favoured
by computerised or algorithmic trading, in particular a subset
known as high-frequency trading (HFT).
She said HFT does not introduce new market abuse practices
but does allow them to be executed on a wider scale and in a way
that is more difficult for supervisors to detect.
"More investigation is clearly needed to assess the impact
of HFT on market abuse," McCarthy says in her report made
available to the media.
Her report calls on the European Securities and Markets
Authority to study HFT further. The industry says HFT provides
liquidity to help bring down the cost of trading and ensure
better prices for investors.
Some exchanges like Deutsche Boerse are already
introducing thresholds which trigger higher fees in anticipation
of tougher regulation.