By Alex Lawler and Karolin Schaps
LONDON, Jan 26 European energy companies
have started to disclose the timing of maintenance on oil
installations - an unexpected consequence of new EU rules to
improve disclosure on energy even though the regulation is not
seen as covering oil.
The new rules took effect around the turn of the year and
are aimed at extending the prohibitions against insider trading
and market manipulation to physical commodities markets,
according to international law firm, Cleary Gottlieb.
An increase in the disclosure of potentially
market-sensitive outages in the opaque physical oil market could
affect prices and help level the field for traders and other
players.
Lawyers and EU officials have said that while natural gas
and electricity are covered by the new law, oil is excluded,
because it is regarded as more international than Europe's
wholesale power and gas markets.
But BP Plc on Wednesday listed online an incident at
the Hound Point oil terminal. A spokesman said BP was publishing
more information following the new EU rules, which are called
the Regulation on Energy Market Integrity and Transparency, or
REMIT.
"We have put in place some measures to ensure we comply with
the new legislation, including publishing information on the
Forties Pipeline System website on maintenance," company
spokesman Matt Taylor said.
BP said on the website the Hound Point terminal, where
Forties crude is loaded, would be unable to handle Very Large
Crude Carriers (VLCCs) between Feb. 1-17 due to repairs.
Oil traders said the unplanned restriction on loading 2
million barrel vessels, which sometimes head outside North West
Europe, was part of the reason for a drop in the value of
Forties, which hit a 15-month low on Tuesday.
In the past, BP rarely commented on incidents such as North
Sea field and pipeline shutdowns.
Most of Britain's major power and gas producers have started
publishing commercially sensitive outage schedules on dedicated
websites or using social media such as Twitter.
Gas producers such as Shell, BP, Centrica and
ConocoPhillips show details of planned spring and summer
maintenance outages.
Britain's 'Big Six' utilities have also started making data
available on planned power station maintenance and unplanned
outages in order to increase information transparency in the
market.