* Insurance rules won't be copied in full onto pensions
* EFAMA fund lobby welcomes Barnier's flexibility
BRUSSELS, March 1 Tough European Union
capital rules for insurance companies won't be "copied and
pasted" on to work pension schemes, the EU's financial services
chief said on Thursday in a bid to calm employer fears of
spiralling costs.
Michel Barnier is drafting a reform of EU rules on
occupational pensions, known as IORP, which the sector fears
will mean new costly capital requirements to cover risks.
Business and pension industry lobbies accused Barnier of
triggering unintended consequences on the multi-trillion euro
pensions sector and wider economy at a time when an ageing
population is making pension provision harder.
"I have never said or implied that pension funds could be
subject to exactly the same rules as those set out under
Solvency II," Barnier told a European Commission hearing on his
planned reform in Brussels on Thursday.
Solvency II refers to tough new capital requirements for
insurers from 2014, which require them to hold large enough
safety buffers to better match risks on their books.
But Barnier wants more cross-border competition in
occupational pension schemes to bring down costs, tighten
supervision so that risks are properly covered by capital
requirements, and transparency is improved for pensioners.
The European Fund and Asset Management Association (EFAMA)
has said applying the insurance rules to pensions would
discourage employers from setting up salary-linked schemes and
opt for less generous plans that depend on stock market
performance.
"I want to state very clearly that I have no intention of
penalising either pension funds or insurance companies," Barnier
said.
Barnier's draft reform, once published, will need approval
from EU states and the European Parliament to become law.
"Of course we want to see the text but Barnier has been
quite reassuring. This was a great opening. It was quite
positive," EFAMA Director General Peter De Proft told Reuters
after the EU commissioner's speech.
Barnier warned that all pension funds face extra scrutiny.
"We are going to propose a regulatory framework specifically
for pension funds, but this will not be done with a 'silo
mentality'. We must draw on the rules developed in other
financial sectors, in particular some useful aspects of Solvency
II," Barnier said.
Currently only 84 of the 140,000 pension schemes in Europe
are cross border, Gabriel Bernardino, chairman of the EU's
European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA)
told the hearing.
Barnier said when pension funds themselves underwrite
risks, solvency rules must take into account how the funds can
reduce those risks, an assessment which was not being done at
the moment.
It was also important to be able to compare the financial
health of pension schemes across the EU, whether they are
subject to capital requirements or not.
"We therefore intend to develop a common prudential tool for
all pension funds in order to evaluate the financial positions
of these funds," Barnier said.
Some final-salary linked schemes are in the red and Barnier
said it would not be feasible immediately to apply stricter
rules to outstanding liabilities.
"We must therefore find alternative solutions, including
appropriate transitional arrangements," Barnier said.
Bernardino told the hearing that continuing to use
valuations and risk assessments on pension schemes that deny
economic reality was not the answer. But he agreed with Barnier
that phase-in periods would be needed for existing schemes.