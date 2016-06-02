(Adds detail from report, paragraphs 7-14)
By Huw Jones
LONDON, June 2 The European Union's markets
watchdog will study blockchain in more depth after an initial
analysis showed it was too early to say whether the technology
poses any threat to financial markets.
Blockchain, or distributed ledger technology (DLT),
currently underpins the virtual currency bitcoin.
Blockchain's proponents say it has the potential to
"disrupt" financial markets by making payments and the settling
of securities transactions, in particular, far cheaper.
The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) said on
Thursday it had looked at whether blockchain could meet
technical, governance, legal and regulatory requirements to keep
securities markets safe.
"It is too early at this stage to form a definite opinion on
whether DLT (blockchain) will be able to address these issues in
an efficient way," the watchdog said in a statement.
"ESMA stresses that firms willing to use DLT (blockchain)
should be mindful of the existing regulatory framework."
The watchdog also published a discussion paper asking for
more views on blockchain's risks and benefits to help it decide
whether new rules are needed for securities markets.
"ESMA believes that the DLT will need to overcome a number
of possible challenges and shortcomings before its benefits can
be reaped," the watchdog said.
"Some of these challenges are related to the technology
itself. Others are mainly related to possible governance,
privacy and regulatory issues."
Regulators are trying to work out what is really new about
blockchain in case it takes off.
Meanwhile a race is on among financial technology or
"fintech" companies to show how they can apply blockchain at a
time when banks are keen to cut the cost of doing business.
British financial start-up SETL said on Wednesday it has
launched what it called the world's first commercial platform
using blockchain technology to register and settle securities
transactions.
ESMA said targeted uses of blockchain are being introduced,
but none is on the large scale needed to reap benefits such as
cutting costs.
"The capacity of the DLT to fit into the existing regulatory
framework may limit its deployment," ESMA said.
