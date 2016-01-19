* EU, U.S. nearing deal on equivalence of clearing
rules-Guersent
* Without agreement, EU players face higher capital
requirements
* EU Commission has not yet decided on delaying MIFID II
HONG KONG, Jan 19 The European Commission
expects to reach within six months an agreement with Washington
that would allow it to declare U.S. rules for clearing
derivatives equivalent to its own, a senior EU official told
Reuters.
The two sides are introducing rules to make derivatives such
as credit default swaps more transparent after their opacity
played a key role in exacerbating the financial crisis that
rocked global markets in 2007-09.
Without an agreement on rule equivalence by June, when a
grace period expires, EU players using U.S. clearing houses to
clear their trades would have to hold extra capital as an
insurance against defaults, a costly requirement.
"With the U.S., we are now quite close to an agreement,"
said Olivier Guersent, director general at the EU Commission's
financial services division.
"Discussions have been going on for a long time, they
started three years ago. We have made considerable progress but
the road was bumpy," said Guersent, who spoke to Reuters on the
sidelines of the Asian Financial Forum in Hong Kong.
"We are now entering a final stage of negotiations and we
should certainly see an agreement in the first half of this
year."
Guersent, who reports to Commissioner Jonathan Hill, said
the EU's executive had not yet taken a decision on whether to
delay the introduction of a separate set of rules aimed at
overhauling how securities and commodities are traded in the EU.
European banks, trading firms and investors have asked the
Commission to postpone by at least a year the introduction of
the new rules, known as MIFID II (Markets in Financial
Instruments Directive), as they fear they will not be able to
update their IT systems in time.
Steven Maijoor, chair of the EU's European Securities and
Markets Authority, told Reuters on Monday he was optimistic the
rules would be delayed.
"A delay is still to be decided by the Commission," said
Guersent. "If decided, it would involve an amendment to primary
legislation."
"In any case, we will continue the process on the adoption
of secondary legislation. Postponement, if there is any, would
mainly be due to the need for the industry and supervisors to
bring up in line their IT system."
(Reporting by Lisa Jucca; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)