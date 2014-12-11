LONDON Dec 11 The European Union will take
another six months to make a decision on whether European banks
must hold more capital to safeguard against a U.S. clearing
house going bust.
The Commission has to decide whether U.S. rules for clearing
houses are as strict as those in the EU. The aim is to ensure
that there will be no need to resort to taxpayer cash if things
go wrong.
After the financial crisis, EU policymakers have been trying
to ensure that clearing houses, which stand between the two
sides of a stock, bond or derivatives trade, have the financial
resources to ensure the transaction is completed even if one
side defaults.
The Commission has already endorsed clearing rules used in
Japan, Hong Kong and Australia, prompting speculation in the
financial industry that Brussels is using the delay as leverage
in a broader spat over the reach of U.S. derivatives rules into
the EU.
The Commission said in a statement on Thursday it had
extended this month's deadline for higher capital requirements
for European banks to June 15, 2015.
The Commission is widely expected to conclude that U.S.
clearing houses are just as tightly regulated as their European
counterparts. If this is the case, banks in Europe would be
exempt from having to hold more capital if they use a U.S.
clearing house.
The United States is worried that without such an
endorsement, European banks will take their business elsewhere.
Big cross-border clearing houses are run by LCH.Clearnet,
owned by the London Stock Exchange, Eurex, owned by
Deutsche Boerse, and by two U.S. companies, the CME
Group and the Intercontinental Exchange.
