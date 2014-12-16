* Growth, jobs, energy security top priorities
* Scrapped proposals include environment law
By Barbara Lewis
BRUSSELS, Dec 16 EU policymakers promised on
Tuesday to focus on core issues such as jobs and growth as they
unveiled legislative plans for 2015, but drew charges they had
sacrificed the environment to appease Eurosceptic critics.
Following a year of dispute with the European Union's top
energy supplier Russia over its treatment of Ukraine, the EU
executive said energy security was also a priority in the
slimmed-down work plan it presented to the European Parliament.
Other European Commission proposals will seek to combat tax
evasion and fraud, an issue that has put Commission President
Jean-Claude Juncker on the defensive because of criticism of his
native Luxembourg's fiscal practices.
Frans Timmermans, first vice-president in charge of better
regulation, said the new Commission wanted to "clear the decks"
and focus on the real priorities.
It had looked through more than 400 pending proposals left
behind by the previous executive, he said, and decided whether
to maintain, amend or withdraw them.
The result is the 2015 work plan sets out only 23 new
initiatives and seeks to axe 80 existing proposals. Previous
executives have on average presented 130 new plans.
Among the drafts being scrapped is an environmental law on
reducing waste and making the air cleaner, drawing criticism
from campaign groups, innovative businesses and some
politicians.
They accuse the Commission of being overly concerned by an
EU backlash across the bloc, particularly in Britain, where
Prime Minister David Cameron is offering voters a referendum on
leaving the Union.
They also say the executive has ignored the benefits of such
plans, in terms of reduced health costs and energy bills.
Timmermans said the Commission would instead deliver more
effective ways to improve the environment.
Among the first to react to the new work plan was lobby
group Business Europe, which represents major business
interests, such as ExxonMobil and BP.
Its Director General Markus J. Beyrer applauded the
Commission's understanding of a need to be "big on big things
and small on small things" and said its "political courage"
would pay off.
Liberal politicians were less impressed.
"This is not killing obsolete proposals, this is destroying
Europe's health and environmental policies," said Fredrick
Federley, a Swedish member of the Group of the Alliance of
Liberals and Democrats for Europe.
(editing by John Stonestreet)