LONDON Nov 12 A delay in the European Union's
biggest securities reform in a decade could hamper separate
rules to curb market abuses and make financial derivatives more
transparent, a top EU regulator said on Thursday.
New rules to combat market abuses, called for after attempts
by banks to rig the Libor interest rate benchmark and currency
markets, are due to come into force next July.
They will require banks to report more transactions so that
the regulator can spot suspicious trading.
However, they depend on requirements in the securities
reform - the Markets in Financial Instruments Directive II
(MiFID II) - which the European Commission is considering
delaying by a year to January 2017 to give banks more time to
prepare.
"You can see that you would have less information elements
but that does not mean it's not clear what the obligations are
for market participants," Steven Maijoor, chairman of the EU's
European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), told Reuters.
On making derivatives trading more transparent, the EU is
already behind the United States on implementing a pledge to
move large swathes of privately traded derivatives onto
electronic platforms. MiFID II introduces a new breed of
electronic platforms known as Organised Trading Facilities or
OTFs.
Maijoor said if MiFID II as a whole is delayed, ESMA would
have to push back its decisions, due in the course of next year,
on which derivatives contracts should be traded on OTFs.
"Obviously, there is no point doing that for 2017," he said.
If only some elements of MiFID are delayed, ESMA could still
rule on which derivatives should be traded on a platform, using
transaction data held at trade repositories to help it, Maijoor
added.
The new rules in MiFID II plug regulatory gaps highlighted
by the 2007-09 financial crisis, but have yet to be finalised
with barely a year to go before the current start date of
January 2017.
Time for banks to prepare their IT systems is becoming too
short to meet this start date, Maijoor told the European
Parliament on Tuesday.
Without IT systems up and running, parts of MiFID such as
reporting on positions held in commodities will not be able to
function, he said.
"There is a delay needed from the perspective of MiFID II.
Of course, it needs to be looked at for interlinkages. It's for
the Commission to do that analysis," Maijoor said.
(Editing by Susan Fenton)