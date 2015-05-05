* Regulators say some bank business models not sustainable
* Rising misconduct costs also a concern for regulators
* Regulators want stress tests to include misconduct costs
By Huw Jones
LONDON, May 5 Some banks must change their
business models to make themselves more sustainably profitable
in a era of low interest rates and tougher regulation, European
Union regulators said on Tuesday.
The bloc's banking, insurance and markets watchdogs
published a joint update on risks to financial stability that
supervisors across the 28-country EU will be required to
monitor.
The report said changes to banks' business models should be
assessed to make sure they don't stop the provision of financial
services to the economy, such as making markets in stocks and
bonds that help companies raise funds.
"Fundamental questions remain about the sustainability of
some banks' business models in search for sustained and solid
profitability, especially for those which still have not yet
adapted to an environment of prolonged low interest rates," the
report said.
"Expectations are that some banks will need to further
change their business models towards those which have proved
successful, once the regulatory framework has been implemented."
The report did not give examples of successful and
unsuccessful business models, nor name specific banks.
The promotion of sounder and more innovative business models
could deliver extra stimulus to the economy, it said.
Some banks are struggling to raise their return on equity
back above their cost of capital and are cutting activities such
as investment banking or making markets in commodities to reduce
overheads, blaming tougher rules in part for having to do this.
The three watchdogs, the European Securities and Markets
Authority, the European Insurance and Occupational Pensions
Authority and the European Banking Authority, also warned about
the rising costs of misconduct at lenders.
Banks have been fined billions of euros for trying to rig
currency markets and interest rate benchmarks.
The size of fines has risen sharply, especially in the
United States, making it harder for supervisors to calculcate
how much capital banks should hold.
Penalties that include curbs on some activities have also
raised concerns at some regulators.
"Despite numerous actions already taken by regulators and
supervisors, both from prudential and consumer protection
perspectives, recent misconduct incidents indicated that
additional measures are needed to address and prevent conduct of
business risks properly," the report said.
Adequate inclusion of misconduct costs in future EU stress
tests of the sector would be desirable, it said.
The report said supervisors should take extra measures when
needed, such as forcing banks to hold more capital to cover
potential fallout from big fines.
The report called for better cooperation among regulators
across the world to "ensure that any spillovers from enforcement
action are well managed".
(Editing by Mark Potter)