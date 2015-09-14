By Huw Jones
| LONDON, Sept 14
LONDON, Sept 14 Insufficient funding for the
European Union's trio of financial watchdogs undermines reforms
aimed at averting another financial crisis, leaves banks in the
dark and weakens the region's voice in global rulemaking, top
regulators said on Monday.
The three watchdogs - the European Securities and Markets
Authority (ESMA), the European Banking Authority (EBA), and the
European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA)
-face a squeeze as Brussels tightens its belt.
It coincides with all three having to write and implement
hundreds of new rules to flesh out reforms that apply lessons
from the 2007-09 crisis, when governments had to rescue banks.
"Not having sufficient resources for the implementation side
will undermine the important overall objectives of the
regulatory reform," ESMA Chairman Steven Maijoor told the
European Parliament's economic affairs committee.
The EU's budget for 2014 to 2020 was cut in real terms,
under an agreement reached in 2013, the first time in the bloc's
history that its budget has been cut. As a result, the
watchdogs' budgets have been effectively frozen.
"We are really going under water, to be honest," said EBA
Chairman Andrea Enria, referring to the difficulties of meeting
targets with limited resources.
Banks are already putting pressure on EBA to "close the
books" on reform so they know where they stand, he added.
The three watchdogs face having to cut back on their work
next year despite legally-set timetables in many cases, Maijoor
said.
London-based EBA's budget in euros has also been hit when
converted into a strengthening sterling, prompting one lawmaker
to quip that the watchdog should move to Frankfurt.
Gabriel Bernardino, who chairs EIOPA, said his oversight
team consisted of just four people at a time when the EU was
preparing to introduce the most sweeping reform of insurer
capital rules in decades, next January.
"How can I do convergence of supervisory practices with four
persons?" Bernardino said.
Enria and Bernardino said that constrained budgets meant
they were also struggling to liaise with regulators elsewhere
and play a full role in drawing up the global regulation that is
used to shape rules in Europe.
While writing new rules remains the main focus, fewer
resources being devoted to making implementation consistent
meant that risks could be building up in the system, such as
banking activities shifting to unregulated players, Enria said.
The EU wants to build a "capital markets union" (CMU) to
raise more funds for companies from listings on stock markets
and issuing corporate bonds.
Maijoor said having the resources to properly implement EU
financial rules would be crucial to making the CMU a success.
Regulators in the United States have also complained that a
limited budget has hampered them.
(Editing by Pravin Char)