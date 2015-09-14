LONDON, Sept 14 Insufficient funding for the European Union's trio of financial watchdogs undermines reforms aimed at averting another financial crisis, leaves banks in the dark and weakens the region's voice in global rulemaking, top regulators said on Monday.

The three watchdogs - the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), the European Banking Authority (EBA), and the European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA) -face a squeeze as Brussels tightens its belt.

It coincides with all three having to write and implement hundreds of new rules to flesh out reforms that apply lessons from the 2007-09 crisis, when governments had to rescue banks.

"Not having sufficient resources for the implementation side will undermine the important overall objectives of the regulatory reform," ESMA Chairman Steven Maijoor told the European Parliament's economic affairs committee.

The EU's budget for 2014 to 2020 was cut in real terms, under an agreement reached in 2013, the first time in the bloc's history that its budget has been cut. As a result, the watchdogs' budgets have been effectively frozen.

"We are really going under water, to be honest," said EBA Chairman Andrea Enria, referring to the difficulties of meeting targets with limited resources.

Banks are already putting pressure on EBA to "close the books" on reform so they know where they stand, he added.

The three watchdogs face having to cut back on their work next year despite legally-set timetables in many cases, Maijoor said.

London-based EBA's budget in euros has also been hit when converted into a strengthening sterling, prompting one lawmaker to quip that the watchdog should move to Frankfurt.

Gabriel Bernardino, who chairs EIOPA, said his oversight team consisted of just four people at a time when the EU was preparing to introduce the most sweeping reform of insurer capital rules in decades, next January.

"How can I do convergence of supervisory practices with four persons?" Bernardino said.

Enria and Bernardino said that constrained budgets meant they were also struggling to liaise with regulators elsewhere and play a full role in drawing up the global regulation that is used to shape rules in Europe.

While writing new rules remains the main focus, fewer resources being devoted to making implementation consistent meant that risks could be building up in the system, such as banking activities shifting to unregulated players, Enria said.

The EU wants to build a "capital markets union" (CMU) to raise more funds for companies from listings on stock markets and issuing corporate bonds.

Maijoor said having the resources to properly implement EU financial rules would be crucial to making the CMU a success.

Regulators in the United States have also complained that a limited budget has hampered them. (Editing by Pravin Char)