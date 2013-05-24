FRANKFURT May 24 EU insurance watchdog EIOPA on Friday set out a wish list of new powers it is seeking, including stepped-up supervision rights over the bloc's big insurers.

The European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA), which currently supervises the insurance sector though national regulators in the 27 EU member states, said it wanted direct access to information on individual companies.

"In the medium term, as part of a step-by-step approach, consideration should be made to assign EIOPA an enhanced supervisory role for the largest important cross-border insurance groups," EIOPA chairman Gabriel Bernardino said in the text of remarks to a public hearing on EU financial supervision.

Bernardino did not give details but the move would echo powers given to the European Central Bank to supervise the largest lenders in the euro area from next year.

Europe's biggest insurers, such as Allianz, Axa and Generali, all have large cross-border operations.

It is up to the European Commission and the bloc's political leaders to grant additional powers to EIOPA, but Bernardino said the move was needed to ensure "adequate and consistent" supervision.

EIOPA should also have the right to conduct inquiries into particular financial institutions, products or type of conduct, Bernardino said.

"This power should not be confined to situations of potential threats to the stability of the financial system but be used more generally to support the independent challenging role of EIOPA," he said.

The watchdog should also be able to ban or restrict financial activities if needed and should have its authority to act extended to personal pensions, he said.

