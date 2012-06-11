STRASBOURG, France, June 11 Spain will not have
to meet additional fiscal targets or implement new structural
reforms in return for receiving financial aid, the EU's economic
and monetary affairs commissioner said on Monday.
"Policy conditionality will focus on the financial and
banking sector," Olli Rehn told lawmakers at the European
Parliament in Strasbourg, referring to Spain.
"There will be no new conditions on fiscal policy and
structural reforms because these issues are dealt with under the
reinforced economic governance and there, the normal policy
conditionality applies," he said.
Rehn also called for the possibility of direct
recapitalisation of banks by the euro zone's permanent rescue
scheme, the European Stability Mechanism.
