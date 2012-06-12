BlackRock urges Exxon to disclose more about climate change-related risks
June 9 The world's largest asset manager BlackRock Inc on Friday urged Exxon Mobil Corp to "enhance its disclosures" regarding risks related to climate change.
STRASBOURG, France, June 12 Conditions imposed on Spanish banks that receive financial aid will be subject to EU state-aid rules, EU Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn said on Tuesday.
"System wide and financial framework conditionality will include specific recommendations concerning financial sector supervision and regulatory requirements," Rehn told lawmakers in the European Parliament.
"In addition, bank-specific conditionality subject to state-aid rules would be applied exclusively to the banks benefiting from the EFSF/ESM assistance," he said. (Via Brussels newsroom, reporting By John O'Donnell; editing by Rex Merrifield)
June 9 The world's largest asset manager BlackRock Inc on Friday urged Exxon Mobil Corp to "enhance its disclosures" regarding risks related to climate change.
* Trump says he took decision to call Qatar on terror funding